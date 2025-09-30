Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Health Centres Threaten Strike Over Unmet Demands

The Andhra Pradesh Primary Health Centres Doctors Association plans to suspend outpatient services from October 3 if their demands, including promotions and allowances, are not met. In their strike notice, they emphasize fair treatment for PHC doctors pursuing postgraduate courses and demand uniform quotas and overdue promotions.

The Andhra Pradesh Primary Health Centres Doctors Association (APPHCDA) has issued an ultimatum to the state government, warning of a planned suspension of outpatient services from October 3 if their longstanding demands remain unaddressed.

The association's grievances include issues regarding promotions, allowances, and service increments, which they argue have been persistently overlooked by the authorities.

The protest is set to escalate with a hunger strike set in Vijayawada as members push for equitable treatment concerning postgraduate quotas and service benefits compared to their counterparts in district specialty hospitals.

