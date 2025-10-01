Santokhgarh Under Siege: Rapid Dengue Outbreak Sparks High Alert
Santokhgarh town is grappling with a sudden outbreak of dengue, with 40 cases reported in just four days, leading authorities to announce a high alert on Wednesday.
To contain the outbreak, health department teams are actively conducting door-to-door inspections and administering rapid tests to suspected patients. Regular fogging measures are in place across the town.
Dr. Rampal Sharma, the block medical officer, emphasized the importance of cleanliness and avoiding water stagnation to combat the dengue outbreak. He advised residents to use mosquito nets, wear protective clothing, and consistently change water in coolers and tanks.
