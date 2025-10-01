Left Menu

Santokhgarh Under Siege: Rapid Dengue Outbreak Sparks High Alert

Santokhgarh has reported 40 dengue cases in just four days, prompting health authorities to declare a high alert. Efforts include door-to-door inspections and regular fogging. Dengue, spread by Aedes mosquitoes, can lead to severe health issues. Residents are urged to maintain cleanliness to prevent water stagnation.

Santokhgarh town is grappling with a sudden outbreak of dengue, with 40 cases reported in just four days, leading authorities to announce a high alert on Wednesday.

To contain the outbreak, health department teams are actively conducting door-to-door inspections and administering rapid tests to suspected patients. Regular fogging measures are in place across the town.

Dr. Rampal Sharma, the block medical officer, emphasized the importance of cleanliness and avoiding water stagnation to combat the dengue outbreak. He advised residents to use mosquito nets, wear protective clothing, and consistently change water in coolers and tanks.

