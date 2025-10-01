Left Menu

Wockhardt's Historic NDA Submission for Novel Antibacterial Drug

Wockhardt has filed an NDA with the USFDA for its antibacterial Zidebactam-Cefepime, targeting complicated urinary tract infections. This is the first NDA from an Indian firm fully developed domestically. The Phase III trial occurred across multiple countries, marking a significant milestone in Indian pharmaceutical innovation.

Updated: 01-10-2025 13:09 IST
Wockhardt's Historic NDA Submission for Novel Antibacterial Drug
Wockhardt, an Indian pharmaceutical giant, announced the submission of a New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration for Zidebactam-Cefepime, a novel antibacterial agent.

The application seeks approval for treating complex urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis, even when concurrent bacteremia by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria is present.

This milestone represents a significant achievement for Indian pharmaceutical innovation, as it is the first NDA submitted by a completely Indian-discovered and developed drug.

