Wockhardt's Historic NDA Submission for Novel Antibacterial Drug

Wockhardt has filed an NDA with the USFDA for its antibacterial Zidebactam-Cefepime, targeting complicated urinary tract infections. This is the first NDA from an Indian firm fully developed domestically. The Phase III trial occurred across multiple countries, marking a significant milestone in Indian pharmaceutical innovation.
Wockhardt, an Indian pharmaceutical giant, announced the submission of a New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration for Zidebactam-Cefepime, a novel antibacterial agent.
The application seeks approval for treating complex urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis, even when concurrent bacteremia by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria is present.
This milestone represents a significant achievement for Indian pharmaceutical innovation, as it is the first NDA submitted by a completely Indian-discovered and developed drug.
