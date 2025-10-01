Wockhardt's Historic NDA Submission for Novel Antibacterial Drug

Wockhardt, an Indian pharmaceutical giant, announced the submission of a New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration for Zidebactam-Cefepime, a novel antibacterial agent.

The application seeks approval for treating complex urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis, even when concurrent bacteremia by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria is present.

This milestone represents a significant achievement for Indian pharmaceutical innovation, as it is the first NDA submitted by a completely Indian-discovered and developed drug.

