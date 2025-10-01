Government Greenlights Next Phase of Biomedical Research: A Leap Towards Scientific Excellence

The Indian government announced a significant advancement in the country's biomedical field by approving phase three of the Biomedical Research Career Programme (BRCP). This initiative plans to train over 2,000 students and post-doctoral fellows, focusing on generating high-impact research and commercializing emerging technologies.

In a meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet sanctioned the BRCP Phase III's implementation, with collaboration between the Department of Biotechnology and the Wellcome Trust, UK, through the India Alliance. The programme is set to receive Rs 1,500 crore over six years starting 2025-26, with the Department of Biotechnology contributing Rs 1,000 crore and the Wellcome Trust bringing Rs 500 crore.

Launched initially in 2008-09, the BRCP seeks to elevate biomedical research to world-class standards. It plans to enhance scientific talent, promote interdisciplinary work, and reduce regional disparities in research capabilities. Phase III will include early and intermediate research fellowships, collaborative grants, and strengthened mentorship and networking, with expected outcomes such as increased support for women and expanded engagement in tier-2/3 settings.