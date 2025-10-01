Lupin Launches Generic Rivaroxaban in the US

Lupin, a major pharmaceutical company, announced the launch of Rivaroxaban for Oral Suspension in the United States. This generic medication is a version of Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s Xarelto, designed to treat certain cardiovascular conditions in pediatric patients.

The suspension is primarily indicated for pediatric patients who have venous thromboembolism (VTE) and for reducing the risk of recurrent VTE. It is particularly beneficial for children aged two and older with congenital heart disease after the Fontan procedure, providing vital protection against thromboembolic events.

According to data from IQVIA MAT July 2025, the generic Rivaroxaban for Oral Suspension, at a concentration of 1 mg/mL, records estimated annual sales of $11 million in the US, reflecting its potential impact in the market.

