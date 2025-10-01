Left Menu

Lupin Launches Generic Rivaroxaban in the US

Lupin has introduced Rivaroxaban for Oral Suspension in the US market, offering a generic version of Xarelto. This medication treats venous thromboembolism (VTE) in children and provides thromboprophylaxis for those with congenital heart disease post-Fontan procedure. The product's annual US sales are about $11 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 18:38 IST
Lupin Launches Generic Rivaroxaban in the US
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lupin, a major pharmaceutical company, announced the launch of Rivaroxaban for Oral Suspension in the United States. This generic medication is a version of Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s Xarelto, designed to treat certain cardiovascular conditions in pediatric patients.

The suspension is primarily indicated for pediatric patients who have venous thromboembolism (VTE) and for reducing the risk of recurrent VTE. It is particularly beneficial for children aged two and older with congenital heart disease after the Fontan procedure, providing vital protection against thromboembolic events.

According to data from IQVIA MAT July 2025, the generic Rivaroxaban for Oral Suspension, at a concentration of 1 mg/mL, records estimated annual sales of $11 million in the US, reflecting its potential impact in the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Air India Expands Horizons with New Direct Flights to Manila

Air India Expands Horizons with New Direct Flights to Manila

 India
2
Controversy Erupts Over RSS Centennial Stamp and Coin

Controversy Erupts Over RSS Centennial Stamp and Coin

 India
3
Assam Police: Guardian of Growth and Security

Assam Police: Guardian of Growth and Security

 India
4
GE Aerospace Propels Tejas to New Heights with Engine Delivery

GE Aerospace Propels Tejas to New Heights with Engine Delivery

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025