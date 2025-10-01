Chile's Ambitious 2026 Economic Outlook: GDP and Health Sector Boost

Chile is poised for a boost in economic activity, with its 2026 budget forecasting a 2.5% increase in the gross domestic product, according to the latest updates in Diario Financiero. This projection marks a slight uptick from a previous government estimate of 2.3% made in July.

Amid these economic projections, President Gabriel Boric emphasizes a strategic focus on enhancing the nation's health sector budget. On Tuesday, he announced plans to implement a 1.7% annual increase in budget allocations to fortify Chile's healthcare infrastructure and services.

This dual approach in economic and health expenditure illustrates the administration's commitment to fostering sustained growth and public welfare in the coming years, aiming to strike a balance between economic and social priorities.