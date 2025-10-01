Tragic Consequences: Contaminated Cough Syrup Linked to Child Deaths in Rajasthan

The government of Rajasthan has banned multiple batches of a generic cough syrup following the tragic deaths of two children and other reported illnesses. These incidents have led to calls for an investigation into the safety of the drug, which was distributed via government health centers.

Concerns rose after several children, including a five-year-old from Sikar district, experienced severe reactions to the syrup. The child died shortly after taking a dose prescribed at a community health center. In another case, a two-year-old from Bharatpur also succumbed after consuming the same syrup.

The state's drug controller confirmed an urgent investigation, following the order to stop the distribution and prescription of the syrup. Samples from the batches are currently being tested, and an official inquiry has been launched to prevent further tragedies.

