Left Menu

Tragic Consequences: Contaminated Cough Syrup Linked to Child Deaths in Rajasthan

A contaminated cough syrup distributed in Rajasthan has been linked to the deaths of two children and multiple illnesses. The government has banned the affected syrup batches and launched an investigation. Parents and healthcare professionals are urged to avoid administering the syrup to children under five.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 01-10-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 22:57 IST
Tragic Consequences: Contaminated Cough Syrup Linked to Child Deaths in Rajasthan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Rajasthan has banned multiple batches of a generic cough syrup following the tragic deaths of two children and other reported illnesses. These incidents have led to calls for an investigation into the safety of the drug, which was distributed via government health centers.

Concerns rose after several children, including a five-year-old from Sikar district, experienced severe reactions to the syrup. The child died shortly after taking a dose prescribed at a community health center. In another case, a two-year-old from Bharatpur also succumbed after consuming the same syrup.

The state's drug controller confirmed an urgent investigation, following the order to stop the distribution and prescription of the syrup. Samples from the batches are currently being tested, and an official inquiry has been launched to prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP harming OBC quota, claims Prakash Ambedkar

BJP harming OBC quota, claims Prakash Ambedkar

 India
2
8 injured in clash over control of gurdwara in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

8 injured in clash over control of gurdwara in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

 India
3
"One must be mindful...": Union Minister Kiren Rijiju slams Rahul Gandhi over remarks in Colombia

"One must be mindful...": Union Minister Kiren Rijiju slams Rahul Gandhi ove...

 India
4
White House says it takes Danish reports of Russian naval provocations seriously

White House says it takes Danish reports of Russian naval provocations serio...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

AI, green credit and digital finance drive regional environmental sustainability

Cultural bias and algorithmic injustice threaten AI’s role in disability inclusion

AI-powered robots and sensors promise sustainable, data-driven farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025