JP Nadda Reviews Haryana Health Sector, Stresses TB Elimination and Drug Safety

Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Shri J.P. Nadda, today convened a high-level review meeting with the Health Minister of Haryana and senior state officials to assess healthcare delivery systems and strengthen the implementation of national health programmes. The meeting focused on public health system strengthening, patient-centric care, regulatory oversight, diagnostic services, and accelerating efforts to eliminate tuberculosis (TB) as a public health challenge.

Emphasising the importance of robust drug regulation, Shri Nadda observed that continuous and end-to-end monitoring across the pharmaceutical supply chain is essential to ensure the quality, safety, and efficacy of medicines. He urged authorities to institutionalise best regulatory practices and treat improvements in patient satisfaction, regulatory compliance, and supervisory mechanisms as long-term priorities rather than one-time interventions.

Reviewing the implementation of the Free Drugs and Free Diagnostics schemes, the Union Health Minister highlighted the need for strong supply-chain systems, real-time monitoring, and accountability to ensure uninterrupted availability of essential medicines and diagnostic services at public health facilities. He stressed that efficient logistics and timely replenishment are critical to building public trust in government healthcare services.

Highlighting the central role of diagnostics in effective healthcare delivery, Shri Nadda said that timely and quality testing forms the backbone of disease management at all levels of care. He called for professional management in hospital administration and stricter regulatory compliance, with enhanced oversight of blood banks, hospital systems, and safety standards. In this context, he emphasised the need to establish a robust mechanism to ensure uninterrupted supply of laboratory reagents and consumables, thereby improving access to diagnostic tests in government hospitals and health centres.

The Union Health Minister also advised the State to engage with HLL Lifecare Limited for setting up AMRIT Retail Pharmacy Stores in every district hospital of Haryana. These stores, he noted, would help make quality medicines and medical devices available at affordable prices, further strengthening patient-centric healthcare delivery.

Underscoring the potential of technology-driven healthcare solutions, Shri Nadda highlighted telemedicine as an effective tool to bridge gaps in access to quality healthcare, especially in remote and underserved areas. He appreciated Haryana’s proactive adoption and efficient implementation of telemedicine services, describing it as a model for improving outreach and continuity of care.

Reaffirming the Government’s commitment to eliminating tuberculosis, Shri Nadda stressed the need for targeted, district-level interventions with a sharp focus on screening, early diagnosis, treatment adherence, and nutritional support. He noted that AI-enabled handheld X-ray units have been deployed to strengthen community-level TB screening, while Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) machines are now available at the block level to enable early detection of TB, including drug-resistant cases.

Highlighting the importance of community participation, Shri Nadda pointed out that over 350 MY Bharat volunteers from Haryana have joined the Ni-kshay Mitra initiative. He emphasised the need to ensure their effective linkage with TB patients for psycho-social support, nutritional assistance, and sustained community awareness. He reiterated that TB elimination must be pursued in mission mode, with close monitoring at district and block levels.

The Union Health Minister also called for sensitisation workshops for MLAs to promote regular engagement with Zilla Parishads and Chief Medical Officers (CMOs), thereby strengthening review and accountability mechanisms. He stressed that Jan Bhagidari, or people’s participation, is vital for improving healthcare outcomes, enhancing transparency, and building public confidence in health programmes.

Assuring full cooperation, Haryana Health Minister Ms. Arti Singh Rao stated that the State Government would continue to work closely with the Union Health Ministry to strengthen implementation and deliver improved health outcomes across Haryana. Emphasising cooperative federalism, Shri Nadda reiterated the Centre’s support to the State through National Health Mission interventions, public-private partnership models, expansion of medical education, viability gap funding, and infrastructure development.

He further assured that the Centre remains committed to providing technical training and handholding to the State and noted that similar consultative engagements with Health Ministers of other States would be undertaken in the coming days as part of a mission-mode approach to health sector reforms. Shri Nadda had earlier held such review meetings with the Health Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to strengthening drug regulation, expanding diagnostic services, professionalising hospital administration, increasing medical education capacity, and accelerating progress towards TB elimination, reaffirming the principles of collaboration and cooperative federalism in public health.