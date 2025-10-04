Crackdown on Contaminated Cough Syrups in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand government has intensified its efforts to clamp down on the sale of contaminated cough syrups linked to child fatalities in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Raids have been carried out across medical stores and wholesale drug dealers throughout the state.

Under the directive of Health Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar, drug inspectors are collecting samples of cough syrups from various districts for quality testing. Chief Medical Officers statewide are implementing central government advisories to prevent the sale of harmful drugs.

Authorities have specifically banned certain syrups for children and are closely monitoring drug manufacturing units. Frontline officials emphasize the critical need for doctors to avoid prescribing banned medications to young patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)