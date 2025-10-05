Left Menu

Obesity: A Global Epidemic Demanding Collective Action

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje emphasizes the need for collective efforts to address obesity, highlighting that it is a global epidemic. She underscores the importance of individual responsibility in combating obesity through regular exercise and proper nutrition, especially among children.

  • Country:
  • India

Vasundhara Raje, a former chief minister, has emphasized the urgent need for collective action in tackling obesity, a health crisis that has reached global proportions.

Speaking at a recent event, Raje pointed out that despite appearing thin on the outside, many individuals have hidden fat deposits, posing significant health risks. She stressed that the responsibility to fight obesity should extend beyond politicians to everyone in society.

Raje further noted that with over a billion people globally affected by obesity, and 15% of Indian children overweight, it is crucial to instill nutritional education, akin to Japan's practices, to promote healthier lifestyles from a young age.

(With inputs from agencies.)

