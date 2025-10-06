Tragedy In Madhya Pradesh: The Fatal Cough Syrup Crisis

In the Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh, tragedy doubled as families lost children to a toxic cough syrup and financial ruin followed. Bereaved parents, forced to sell assets in desperate bids to afford medical care, are now submerged under debts they can't hope to repay.

One such story is that of Yaseen Khan from Parasia, who lost his four-year-old son, Ussed, after administering a doctor's prescribed cough syrup, later deemed lethal. Despite being transferred to multiple hospitals, Ussed succumbed to his illness. Khan's plight mirrors those of other grieving parents in the district, many of whom belong to lower-income groups.

The outcry has prompted the Madhya Pradesh government to ban suspect medications and offer compensation to victims' families. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav assured affected families of state support, while political leaders have criticized the government for an alleged administrative lapse. Authorities have launched an investigation into the manufacturer of the tainted syrup.

(With inputs from agencies.)