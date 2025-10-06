Left Menu

Tragedy In Madhya Pradesh: The Fatal Cough Syrup Crisis

Families in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district are devastated after losing children to a toxic cough syrup. Bereaved families are burdened with debts after selling belongings to cover medical costs. The government has issued ex-gratia payments and launched probes into the incident, causing nationwide concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Parasia | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh, tragedy doubled as families lost children to a toxic cough syrup and financial ruin followed. Bereaved parents, forced to sell assets in desperate bids to afford medical care, are now submerged under debts they can't hope to repay.

One such story is that of Yaseen Khan from Parasia, who lost his four-year-old son, Ussed, after administering a doctor's prescribed cough syrup, later deemed lethal. Despite being transferred to multiple hospitals, Ussed succumbed to his illness. Khan's plight mirrors those of other grieving parents in the district, many of whom belong to lower-income groups.

The outcry has prompted the Madhya Pradesh government to ban suspect medications and offer compensation to victims' families. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav assured affected families of state support, while political leaders have criticized the government for an alleged administrative lapse. Authorities have launched an investigation into the manufacturer of the tainted syrup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

