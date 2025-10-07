Tragic Healthcare Lapse: Woman Dies Following Childbirth in Palghar

A 22-year-old woman from Palghar district tragically lost her life following childbirth complications, igniting allegations of medical negligence. The mother, Preeti Jadhav, delivered her baby at Manor Rural Hospital and was later transferred to Silvassa government hospital, where she died.

Dr. Prashant Rajguru, Superintendent of Manor Hospital, confirmed her death. He explained that Jadhav suffered a rare complication, including placenta protrusion and uterus inversion, leading to excessive bleeding. Despite medical efforts, her condition deteriorated.

Local authorities and the public have demanded a thorough investigation. Boisar MLA Vilas Tare criticized the rural healthcare system and demanded accountability and financial assistance for the bereaved family, alleging inadequate emergency resources delayed treatment.