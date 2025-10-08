Germany Tightens Grip on Cannabis: New Restrictions for Online Sales

Germany's cabinet has announced new restrictions on the online sale of cannabis, responding to a significant increase in imports following the drug's legal recreational use since 2024. This amendment demands face-to-face consultations with doctors for cannabis prescriptions.

The new regulations, passed on Wednesday, eliminate mail-order cannabis deliveries and confine distribution to physical pharmacies to provide essential counselling. The government noted imports surged by over 400% in the first half of 2025 compared to the previous year.

Health Minister Nina Warken emphasized the necessity of these changes, citing the online prescription of cannabis without medical contact as a key issue. The government clarified that the rise in imports isn't tied to increased demand from seriously ill patients, as prescriptions through social health insurance rose only slightly.

