Germany Tightens Grip on Cannabis: New Restrictions for Online Sales

Germany's government has passed plans to restrict online cannabis sales following a surge in imports since the drug's legalisation for recreational use. The new law mandates in-person medical consultations for cannabis prescriptions and bans mail-order delivery, restricting distribution to physical pharmacies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:26 IST
Germany's cabinet has announced new restrictions on the online sale of cannabis, responding to a significant increase in imports following the drug's legal recreational use since 2024. This amendment demands face-to-face consultations with doctors for cannabis prescriptions.

The new regulations, passed on Wednesday, eliminate mail-order cannabis deliveries and confine distribution to physical pharmacies to provide essential counselling. The government noted imports surged by over 400% in the first half of 2025 compared to the previous year.

Health Minister Nina Warken emphasized the necessity of these changes, citing the online prescription of cannabis without medical contact as a key issue. The government clarified that the rise in imports isn't tied to increased demand from seriously ill patients, as prescriptions through social health insurance rose only slightly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

