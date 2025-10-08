Ayurvedic Alternatives: Safe Cough Remedies for Children

In light of increasing concerns about the quality of cough syrups for children, medical experts are turning to Ayurvedic remedies as a viable solution. These traditional remedies are being positioned as a safer and effective alternative to conventional medications.

Dr. R P Parasher, leading the All India Doctors Association of Indian System, made a statement highlighting the safety of Ayurvedic cough syrups and home remedies for children aged above two years. This comes amid several tragic incidents in Madhya Pradesh linked to allegedly contaminated cough syrups.

The DGHS has issued a directive advising caution in prescribing these medicines to young children, underscoring the importance of clinical evaluation and strict supervision. Ayurvedic solutions, enriched with natural herbs, present a promising option without side effects for young ones.

