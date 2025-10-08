SBI General Insurance Launches Innovative 'Health Alpha' Coverage

SBI General Insurance has announced the launch of Health Alpha, its cutting-edge retail health insurance product. Tailored for flexibility and personalization, Health Alpha offers over 50 coverage options, empowering customers to customize their health coverage as per their unique needs and lifestyle. With a focus on affordability, the product aims to alleviate the financial burdens associated with healthcare.

Health Alpha stands out by offering key features such as gym and sports injury cover, unlimited sum insured, and a cumulative bonus, among others. These options provide comprehensive protection, allowing policyholders to enhance their health coverage significantly. The company's commitment to innovation ensures the right mix of customization and customer-driven solutions in the increasingly dynamic insurance landscape.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mohd. Arif Khan, emphasized that Health Alpha marks an industry milestone, post-GST reforms, by setting new benchmarks for customer-centric insurance plans. As SBI General Insurance continues to extend its reach across India, it remains steadfast in its mission to deliver trusted and accessible insurance solutions, reinforcing its leadership in the market.

