Ayurvedic Alternatives: Safe Remedies for Children's Coughs

Amid rising concerns over cough syrup safety, experts advocate Ayurvedic remedies as a safe, effective option for children. Following recent deaths linked to contaminated syrups, the Indian health advisory recommends caution. Experts suggest home remedies and herbal alternatives for children to naturally bolster immunity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 19:02 IST
Concerns about the safety of cough syrups for children have prompted experts to recommend Ayurvedic remedies as safer alternatives. These natural remedies, they say, are completely effective in treating children's coughs and colds.

In light of recent tragedies in Madhya Pradesh involving suspected contaminated cough syrups, health authorities have issued an advisory to restrict their use for young children. The advisory emphasizes careful prescription and cautious usage only after clinical evaluation for children over five years.

Dr. R P Parasher and Dr. Pradeep Kumar Prajapati highlight that Ayurvedic options, including a variety of herbal syrups and traditional home remedies, are ideal for children over two. These remedies, along with dietary adjustments, can enhance immunity and tackle common seasonal ailments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

