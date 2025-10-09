Ebola Outbreak in Southern Congo Shows Signs of Containment

The World Health Organization announced that an Ebola outbreak, which has affected southern Congo in recent weeks, is showing signs of being contained. With no new cases reported since October 1, the WHO is optimistic about the situation.

As of October 5, the agency recorded 64 cases, including 53 confirmed and 11 probable, with 43 fatalities in the country's Kasai Province. This marks the region's first outbreak in 18 years, following its declaration on September 4.

Enhanced logistics and field operations, such as helicopter deliveries and health facility decontamination, have aided the containment efforts. However, the WHO warns of the potential risk, as nearly 2,000 people who may have been exposed to the virus are still under surveillance.