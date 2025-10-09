Awareness Gaps in Oral Cancer and Tobacco Use: A Study from Lok Nayak Hospital
A study involving 116 oral cancer patients from Delhi reveals a significant lack of awareness about the disease’s early symptoms and government screening programs. The research recommends enhancing public health campaigns and training health workers to fill these critical knowledge gaps.
- Country:
- India
A recent study conducted with 116 oral cancer patients at Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital highlights a widespread lack of awareness about the disease's early signs and preventive screenings. Almost all participants were from lower socioeconomic backgrounds and had little knowledge about early symptoms or the availability of free government screenings.
Alarmingly, over 54 percent utilized smokeless tobacco, 10.3 percent were smokers, and 27.6 percent engaged in both practices. Following their diagnosis, just over half, or 52.6 percent, ceased using tobacco entirely. These findings suggest a crucial need for public health initiatives targeting tobacco use and its links to oral cancer.
The study, undertaken by Maulana Azad Medical College researchers, calls for intensified public health campaigns and better training for healthcare workers to encourage early detection. Enhanced screening processes integrated into routine healthcare visits, particularly at primary health centers, were strongly recommended.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Tale of Infidelity and Rage in Delhi: A Chilling Love Story
Quick Thinking Leads to Arrest in Delhi Metro Theft
Symbol Standoff: Delhi High Court Orders Election Commission to Grant Common Symbol to Akhil Bharatiya Jan Sangh
Crime of Passion: Girlfriend's Murder Shocks Delhi
Air India Expands Delhi-London Connection: New Flight Announced