Awareness Gaps in Oral Cancer and Tobacco Use: A Study from Lok Nayak Hospital

A recent study conducted with 116 oral cancer patients at Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital highlights a widespread lack of awareness about the disease's early signs and preventive screenings. Almost all participants were from lower socioeconomic backgrounds and had little knowledge about early symptoms or the availability of free government screenings.

Alarmingly, over 54 percent utilized smokeless tobacco, 10.3 percent were smokers, and 27.6 percent engaged in both practices. Following their diagnosis, just over half, or 52.6 percent, ceased using tobacco entirely. These findings suggest a crucial need for public health initiatives targeting tobacco use and its links to oral cancer.

The study, undertaken by Maulana Azad Medical College researchers, calls for intensified public health campaigns and better training for healthcare workers to encourage early detection. Enhanced screening processes integrated into routine healthcare visits, particularly at primary health centers, were strongly recommended.

