Cough Syrup Crisis: India Tightens Regulations After Child Deaths

The Central Drug Standards Control Organization (CDSCO) has launched a nationwide initiative to inspect and audit cough syrup manufacturers across India. This move follows reported child fatalities linked to contaminated syrups. Efforts include enhancing regulatory compliance and ensuring quality control of pharmaceutical products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 17:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has embarked on a comprehensive nationwide operation to inspect, audit, and test cough syrup manufacturers, official sources disclosed on Thursday.

In response to recent child deaths allegedly tied to tainted cough syrups, CDSCO has requested all states and Union territories to furnish lists of syrup manufacturers for rigorous auditing.

While 18 states have joined the Online National Drugs Licensing System (ONDLS) to improve compliance, none have fully adhered to the Corrective and Preventive Action (CAPA) guidelines aimed at ensuring pharmaceutical safety. The Drugs Controller General of India has urged stringent testing of raw materials to preempt further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

