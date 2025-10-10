Left Menu

Kauvery Hospital's Dual JCI Accreditation Elevates Chennai's Healthcare Status

Kauvery Hospital's units in Alwarpet and Vadapalani have achieved Joint Commission International (JCI) 8th Edition Accreditation, making it part of an exclusive group of hospitals in India with multiple JCI-accredited centers. This accolade underscores their commitment to world-class healthcare standards in patient safety, clinical excellence, and environmental sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-10-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 17:41 IST
Chennai's Kauvery Hospital has secured recognition from the Joint Commission International (JCI) by achieving the prestigious 8th Edition Accreditation for its Alwarpet unit. This follows the accreditation of its Vadapalani unit in January 2025, placing Kauvery among a select group of Indian hospitals with multiple JCI credentials.

The JCI 8th Edition represents the most advanced global healthcare standards, focusing on aspects such as patient safety, clinical excellence, transparency, and emergency preparedness. Kauvery's accreditation emphasizes the hospital's dedication to patient well-being and the integration of sustainability into healthcare practices.

Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj of Kauvery Hospital remarked that this dual accreditation not only marks a milestone for the institution but also boosts Chennai's standing as a burgeoning global health hub. Emphasizing both quality and affordability, the accreditation assures patients of care that meets global standards while solidifying Chennai's reputation as the healthcare capital of Asia.

