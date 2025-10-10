Tamil Nadu's Timely Intervention Prevents Cough Syrup Tragedy

In a proactive move, the Tamil Nadu government swiftly alerted both the Madhya Pradesh administration and the Union Health Ministry about the presence of a harmful substance in Coldrif cough syrup. This action, as asserted by state Health Minister Ma Subramanian, averted a major health crisis.

Facing criticism over the death of children linked to the adulterated syrup, Subramanian dismissed allegations of negligence. An investigation revealed the cough syrup contained 48 percent Diethylene Glycol, and immediate measures were taken to inform the relevant authorities.

In response, the government took stringent actions within 48 hours, including shutting down the manufacturing firm Sresan Pharma, suspending drug inspectors, and arresting the company's owner, all to ensure such an incident does not recur.

(With inputs from agencies.)