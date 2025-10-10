Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Timely Intervention Prevents Cough Syrup Tragedy

The Tamil Nadu government alerted authorities about a toxic substance in Coldrif cough syrup, preventing a potential disaster. Following deaths linked to the adulterated syrup, the state took decisive action including closing the manufacturing company and arresting its owner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-10-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 18:48 IST
Tamil Nadu's Timely Intervention Prevents Cough Syrup Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a proactive move, the Tamil Nadu government swiftly alerted both the Madhya Pradesh administration and the Union Health Ministry about the presence of a harmful substance in Coldrif cough syrup. This action, as asserted by state Health Minister Ma Subramanian, averted a major health crisis.

Facing criticism over the death of children linked to the adulterated syrup, Subramanian dismissed allegations of negligence. An investigation revealed the cough syrup contained 48 percent Diethylene Glycol, and immediate measures were taken to inform the relevant authorities.

In response, the government took stringent actions within 48 hours, including shutting down the manufacturing firm Sresan Pharma, suspending drug inspectors, and arresting the company's owner, all to ensure such an incident does not recur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Pauses Quashing of Chargesheet in Armstrong Murder Case

Supreme Court Pauses Quashing of Chargesheet in Armstrong Murder Case

 India
2
Fractured Diplomacy: The Shaken Ground of U.S.-Russia Relations

Fractured Diplomacy: The Shaken Ground of U.S.-Russia Relations

 Global
3
Kerala High Court Denounces Alleged Land Grabbing Tactics by Waqf Board

Kerala High Court Denounces Alleged Land Grabbing Tactics by Waqf Board

 India
4
Tragedy at NDA: Cadet's Death Sparks Allegations of Harassment

Tragedy at NDA: Cadet's Death Sparks Allegations of Harassment

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025