Left Menu

Trump's Health Under Close Scrutiny Amidst Routine Checkup

Donald Trump, the oldest person to assume the U.S. presidency, attended a routine health checkup at a military hospital. His health gains attention amid strategic political contrasts with Joe Biden. Observations of leg swelling and hand bruising are explained, with reassurance from his physician.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 21:40 IST
Trump's Health Under Close Scrutiny Amidst Routine Checkup
Donald Trump

Donald Trump, the 79-year-old U.S. president, visited a military hospital near Washington on Friday for a routine health checkup that is attracting keen attention. Trump's visit follows a year marked by health discussions, particularly as he stands in contrast to Joe Biden's earlier reelection campaign withdrawal.

The president's visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland included meeting with troops, part of a routine yearly checkup. This comes six months after an extensive physical exam that highlighted his fondness for high-tempo activities and occasional health concerns.

Trump's physician addressed recent health observations, explaining leg swelling as a benign condition and hand bruising resulting from frequent handshaking and aspirin use. Despite previous health disclosure inconsistencies, the White House maintains that Trump's overall health remains robust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Insurgency Escalation: Nigerian Military Faces Rising Threats in Borno

Insurgency Escalation: Nigerian Military Faces Rising Threats in Borno

 Global
2
Army Successfully Defuses Unexploded Ordnance Near Kargil Waste Management Plant

Army Successfully Defuses Unexploded Ordnance Near Kargil Waste Management P...

 India
3
New Zealand's Commanding Win: Devine and Halliday Shine in Women's World Cup

New Zealand's Commanding Win: Devine and Halliday Shine in Women's World Cup

 India
4
North Korea's Military Parade: A Showcase of Power and Alliances

North Korea's Military Parade: A Showcase of Power and Alliances

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025