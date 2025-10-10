Trump's Health Under Close Scrutiny Amidst Routine Checkup

Donald Trump, the 79-year-old U.S. president, visited a military hospital near Washington on Friday for a routine health checkup that is attracting keen attention. Trump's visit follows a year marked by health discussions, particularly as he stands in contrast to Joe Biden's earlier reelection campaign withdrawal.

The president's visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland included meeting with troops, part of a routine yearly checkup. This comes six months after an extensive physical exam that highlighted his fondness for high-tempo activities and occasional health concerns.

Trump's physician addressed recent health observations, explaining leg swelling as a benign condition and hand bruising resulting from frequent handshaking and aspirin use. Despite previous health disclosure inconsistencies, the White House maintains that Trump's overall health remains robust.

