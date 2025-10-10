Left Menu

Rajasthan's Push for Mental Health Awareness

Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar emphasized the vital importance of mental health, announcing plans to enhance mental health services in state health schemes. Addressing the impact of social media and work stress, he urged open discussions and seeking help, supported by Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant.

Mental Health
  Country:
  India

Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar emphasized the importance of mental health, equating it to the significance of physical health. He announced plans to bolster mental health services within state health schemes during a state-level program on World Mental Health Day.

The government aims to expand and strengthen mental health facilities, responding to challenges posed by social media and demanding work environments, which adversely affect mental well-being. Khimsar highlighted the need for a balance between physical and mental health to combat stress, anxiety, and depression.

Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant supported this initiative, noting that mental illnesses often remain undetected until later stages, and advocating for open discussion about mental health to improve psychological well-being. Khimsar encouraged people to seek professional help without hesitation when facing mental disorders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

