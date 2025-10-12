Left Menu

Revolutionizing Skin Cancer Prevention: Vitamin B3's Promising Role

Recent research highlights the potential of nicotinamide, a form of vitamin B3, in preventing skin cancer, especially after an initial diagnosis. This inexpensive supplement lowers the risk of recurrence, emphasizing the significance of timing. Its affordable and safe profile provides a valuable addition to existing prevention strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-10-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 11:49 IST
Revolutionizing Skin Cancer Prevention: Vitamin B3's Promising Role
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a groundbreaking development in skin cancer prevention, new research indicates that nicotinamide, a form of vitamin B3, could play a significant role in reducing cases of this pervasive disease.

A study involving over 33,000 US veterans revealed that incorporating this simple vitamin supplement into daily routines may notably decrease the risk of skin cancer, notably after a first cancer diagnosis. The research suggests a 14% reduction in new cases for those taking nicotinamide, with a particularly strong impact on recurrences when administered promptly.

While these findings do not replace traditional preventive measures like sun avoidance or sunscreen, they offer an accessible and cost-effective strategy, especially for individuals with a history of skin cancer. However, further investigations are needed to verify its long-term efficacy and broader applicability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Afghanistan Claims Retaliation Against Pakistan Amid Border Tensions

Afghanistan Claims Retaliation Against Pakistan Amid Border Tensions

 Pakistan
2
Schauffele's Unforgettable Triumph in Japan: A Personal and Professional Victory

Schauffele's Unforgettable Triumph in Japan: A Personal and Professional Vic...

 Japan
3
Lodha Developers Expands with Major Land Acquisitions in Mumbai Region

Lodha Developers Expands with Major Land Acquisitions in Mumbai Region

 India
4
Supreme Court to Address Gaps in Ambulance Emergency Facilities

Supreme Court to Address Gaps in Ambulance Emergency Facilities

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Asia’s Economy Booms, but World Bank Warns of Deep Structural Challenges

Not How Much, But How You Tax: IMF Study Reframes Path to Economic Takeoff

Developing nations face new debt peril as IMF flags local market vulnerabilities

Turning Informality into Opportunity: How Small Entrepreneurs Fuel Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025