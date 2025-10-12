Revolutionizing Skin Cancer Prevention: Vitamin B3's Promising Role
Recent research highlights the potential of nicotinamide, a form of vitamin B3, in preventing skin cancer, especially after an initial diagnosis. This inexpensive supplement lowers the risk of recurrence, emphasizing the significance of timing. Its affordable and safe profile provides a valuable addition to existing prevention strategies.
In a groundbreaking development in skin cancer prevention, new research indicates that nicotinamide, a form of vitamin B3, could play a significant role in reducing cases of this pervasive disease.
A study involving over 33,000 US veterans revealed that incorporating this simple vitamin supplement into daily routines may notably decrease the risk of skin cancer, notably after a first cancer diagnosis. The research suggests a 14% reduction in new cases for those taking nicotinamide, with a particularly strong impact on recurrences when administered promptly.
While these findings do not replace traditional preventive measures like sun avoidance or sunscreen, they offer an accessible and cost-effective strategy, especially for individuals with a history of skin cancer. However, further investigations are needed to verify its long-term efficacy and broader applicability.
