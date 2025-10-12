Revolutionizing Skin Cancer Prevention: Vitamin B3's Promising Role

In a groundbreaking development in skin cancer prevention, new research indicates that nicotinamide, a form of vitamin B3, could play a significant role in reducing cases of this pervasive disease.

A study involving over 33,000 US veterans revealed that incorporating this simple vitamin supplement into daily routines may notably decrease the risk of skin cancer, notably after a first cancer diagnosis. The research suggests a 14% reduction in new cases for those taking nicotinamide, with a particularly strong impact on recurrences when administered promptly.

While these findings do not replace traditional preventive measures like sun avoidance or sunscreen, they offer an accessible and cost-effective strategy, especially for individuals with a history of skin cancer. However, further investigations are needed to verify its long-term efficacy and broader applicability.

