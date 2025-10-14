Left Menu

Kerala's Vision 2031: A Blueprint for Universal Healthcare

Kerala Health Minister Veena George has outlined a strategic plan to achieve universal healthcare access in Kerala by 2031. The initiative involves decentralizing medical services, enhancing infrastructure, and launching various health campaigns to tackle lifestyle diseases and rare infections. Plans include expanding healthcare coverage and establishing advanced treatment facilities.

Kerala Health Minister
Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced the state's ambitious plan to provide universal healthcare access by 2031. Speaking at the Vision 2031–Health Seminar, George outlined comprehensive measures including decentralization of medical services and reinforcement of infrastructure.

The minister highlighted the state's efforts such as the 'Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi', which integrates various health schemes and provides health coverage to over 42 lakh families. Further expansion of the scheme is planned to offer healthcare protection to a wider population.

Addressing new health challenges, George emphasized the development of an epidemic intelligence system to combat rising lifestyle diseases and rare infections. She also underscored Kerala's leading role in antimicrobial resistance control, positioning the state as a potential global health hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

