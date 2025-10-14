WHO Sounds Alarm on Global Neurology Crisis: Over 3 Billion People Affected

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a stark warning about the global neglect of neurological health, revealing that less than one in three countries has a national policy to tackle the escalating burden of neurological disorders — conditions that now affect more than 3 billion people worldwide and cause over 11 million deaths annually.

The findings are drawn from WHO’s first-ever Global Status Report on Neurology, released in 2025, which paints a troubling picture of inequality, underinvestment, and systemic neglect in addressing brain health — a critical component of global health and human well-being.

A Global Epidemic of Neurological Disorders

Neurological disorders have emerged as one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing health challenges, affecting more than 40% of the global population. According to WHO, these conditions not only lead to death and disability but also carry a profound social and economic cost — particularly in low- and middle-income countries where access to care remains severely limited.

The report identifies the top 10 neurological conditions contributing to death and disability as of 2021:

Stroke Neonatal encephalopathy Migraine Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias Diabetic neuropathy Meningitis Idiopathic epilepsy Neurological complications linked to preterm birth Autism spectrum disorders Cancers of the nervous system

These conditions affect individuals across all stages of life — from birth to old age — and are responsible for immense personal suffering and social strain.

“With more than one in three people worldwide living with a neurological condition, we must act now to improve access to care, prevention, and treatment,” said Dr. Jeremy Farrar, WHO Assistant Director-General for Health Promotion, Disease Prevention, and Control. “Many of these conditions are preventable or treatable, yet millions remain undiagnosed and unsupported, especially in rural and low-income settings.”

Deep Inequalities and Systemic Gaps

The report highlights staggering disparities between rich and poor nations. Low-income countries have up to 82 times fewer neurologists per 100,000 people compared to high-income nations. This shortage of qualified professionals has left countless patients without access to diagnosis, therapy, or long-term care.

Moreover, only 32% of WHO Member States (63 countries) have adopted a national policy or strategy to address neurological disorders, and a mere 18% (34 countries) have allocated dedicated funding to support neurological care.

Even basic services remain inaccessible:

Only 25% of countries include neurological disorders in their universal health coverage (UHC) benefit packages.

Specialized services like stroke units, pediatric neurology , and rehabilitation centers are largely concentrated in cities, leaving rural communities underserved.

Merely 46 Member States offer carer support services, and just 44 have legal protections for caregivers — a gap that places immense pressure on families, especially women, who form the majority of unpaid caregivers.

Social and Economic Consequences

The neglect of neurological health carries heavy economic implications. Families often face catastrophic healthcare expenses, while the stigma associated with neurological and mental conditions leads to social exclusion and discrimination.

“Brain health is not a privilege; it’s a fundamental human right,” emphasized Dr. Farrar. “Neglecting neurological care reinforces inequities and limits human potential. Countries must prioritize brain health in the same way they prioritize heart health or cancer care.”

Weak Data Systems and Research Gaps

The WHO report also points to chronic underfunding of neurological research, especially in low- and middle-income countries. Weak health information systems make it difficult to accurately track the burden of disease, evaluate interventions, or develop data-driven policies.

Only 53% of WHO Member States provided data for the report — itself an indicator of the lack of attention paid to neurology in national health agendas. This data scarcity hampers global efforts to understand trends, allocate resources efficiently, and develop targeted interventions.

A Roadmap for Action: Intersectoral Global Plan

In response to this growing crisis, WHO Member States adopted the Intersectoral Global Action Plan on Epilepsy and Other Neurological Disorders (2022–2031). The plan serves as a comprehensive roadmap for countries to strengthen national health systems, promote brain health, and integrate neurological care into universal health coverage frameworks.

The action plan emphasizes:

Developing national strategies and policies to prioritize neurological health.

Expanding access to diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation.

Promoting brain health across the life course , focusing on prevention and early intervention.

Strengthening data collection and monitoring systems for informed decision-making.

Encouraging community engagement and reducing stigma through education and advocacy.

The Way Forward

Without decisive action, WHO warns that the burden of neurological disorders will continue to rise, widening global health inequalities and overwhelming already strained health systems.

Governments are urged to:

Make neurological health a policy and investment priority .

Integrate neurological disorders into universal health coverage schemes.

Expand workforce training, particularly in low-resource settings .

Fund research and innovation to advance prevention, diagnosis, and care.

Empower patients and caregivers through rights-based legislation and support services.

“Brain health must become a cornerstone of public health,” WHO stresses. “By investing in neurology, countries invest in their people’s future — their learning, productivity, and quality of life.”

The report ultimately calls for a paradigm shift in how the world perceives and addresses neurological disorders — from isolated medical issues to a core global health and development priority.