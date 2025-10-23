Virginia's Bold Move Amid Federal Shutdown: Emergency Declared to Safeguard Food Aid

In an unprecedented move, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Thursday to sustain food aid amid the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, which has reached its 23rd day.

This decision enables the governor to allocate emergency funds to aid the more than 850,000 residents who might face a stoppage of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits starting November 1.

This measure comes as several states have signaled to recipients this week that their food benefits could be in jeopardy if the federal impasse continues. As the political tug-of-war drags on with no resolution in sight, states like California are taking parallel actions, underscoring the urgent need for political consensus.

(With inputs from agencies.)