Left Menu

Virginia's Bold Move Amid Federal Shutdown: Emergency Declared to Safeguard Food Aid

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to continue food aid during a U.S. government shutdown. This allows the use of emergency funds for over 850,000 Virginians potentially affected if federal benefits cease. Efforts echo across states as the political stalemate persists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 23:35 IST
Virginia's Bold Move Amid Federal Shutdown: Emergency Declared to Safeguard Food Aid

In an unprecedented move, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Thursday to sustain food aid amid the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, which has reached its 23rd day.

This decision enables the governor to allocate emergency funds to aid the more than 850,000 residents who might face a stoppage of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits starting November 1.

This measure comes as several states have signaled to recipients this week that their food benefits could be in jeopardy if the federal impasse continues. As the political tug-of-war drags on with no resolution in sight, states like California are taking parallel actions, underscoring the urgent need for political consensus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stalin Inspects Adyar Estuary Ahead of Monsoon Surge

Stalin Inspects Adyar Estuary Ahead of Monsoon Surge

 India
2
BJP-led NDA govt gave three times more funds to Bihar compared to money allocated during UPA regime: Modi in Samastipur.

BJP-led NDA govt gave three times more funds to Bihar compared to money allo...

 India
3
GST Reforms Boost MSMEs and Retail, Fueling Job Creation

GST Reforms Boost MSMEs and Retail, Fueling Job Creation

 India
4
European Shares Climb Amid Easing Trade Tensions and Strong Earnings

European Shares Climb Amid Easing Trade Tensions and Strong Earnings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025