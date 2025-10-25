Left Menu

Global Health Concerns: From Radioactive Relocations to Bird Flu Catastrophes

Recent news highlights concerning health issues: Indonesia relocates residents due to Caesium-137 contamination; New York and California support Planned Parenthood against federal funding cuts; English doctors strike for job security and pay; US Medicare agency recalls staff amidst shutdown; FDA approves GSK's cancer treatment; Bird flu devastates seal populations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 10:29 IST
Indonesia is taking urgent action by moving residents out of a Caesium-137 contaminated area near Jakarta, signaling grave concerns about radionuclide exposure.

Meanwhile, New York and California governors have stepped in to fund Planned Parenthood following federal funding cuts, standing against the Medicaid program's restriction on abortion services.

In the UK, unrest brews as English resident doctors plan a strike over job security and pay, pressuring the government to present a viable solution. The FDA's approval of GSK's cancer drug and a reported bird flu disaster among seal pups highlight further health challenges globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

