Novo Nordisk's Bold Bid to Regain Weight-Loss Market Ground

In a surprising move, Novo Nordisk has launched a $9 billion bid to acquire U.S. obesity biotech Metsera, disrupting Pfizer's previous takeover plans. This bold maneuver signifies a drastic strategy shift under new CEO, Mike Doustdar, aimed at regaining a competitive edge in the weight-loss drug market.

Novo, already known for its weight-loss drug Wegovy and diabetes treatment Ozempic, has faced challenges in the U.S. market. Main rival Eli Lilly's products have outperformed Novo's in clinical trials, prompting Novo to reevaluate its approach. This deal follows another major acquisition announced earlier this October.

The takeover bid also highlights a broader change in leadership strategy. Novo's top shareholder recently took control of the board, urging a more aggressive stance. As competition heats up, Novo is pressured to innovate rapidly and reduce drug prices, aligning with market demands and political pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)