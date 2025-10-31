Mizoram's Smoke-Free Generation: Youth Campaign 3.0 Takes Off
Mizoram launched the tobacco-free youth campaign 3.0, aiming to create tobacco-free villages and schools. The initiative addresses tobacco's impact on health and youth addiction, with startling statistics from the Global Youth Tobacco Survey. Peer influence remains a major factor, despite efforts to make institutions tobacco-free.
Mizoram has announced the launch of its Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 3.0, a significant initiative reaffirming the state's dedication to safeguarding young people's health. The drive aims to create tobacco-free villages and schools, focusing on protecting youth from the harmful effects of tobacco.
Health Minister Lalrinpuii emphasized the campaign's urgency, citing a health department study indicating early tobacco and alcohol use among the state's youth as a gateway to addiction. Middle school-aged children are particularly affected, with tobacco use detrimentally impacting their mental, physical, and environmental health.
Despite existing efforts, tobacco use remains a severe health challenge in Mizoram, notably among students aged 13–15. Recent data from the Global Youth Tobacco Survey highlights significant use among this age group, with peer influence cited as a primary cause. Authorities continue to strive towards complete tobacco-free status for local institutions.
