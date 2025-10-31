Left Menu

Gastroenteritis Outbreak Shakes Borsheti Village

An outbreak of gastroenteritis has affected over 30 residents in Borsheti village, Palghar. Symptoms began after heavy rain likely contaminated the village's well water. Two individuals are critical. Authorities are conducting door-to-door surveillance and distributing ORS packets. Water samples have been collected for testing, and the outbreak is now under control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 31-10-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 21:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An alarming outbreak of gastroenteritis has swept through Borsheti village in Palghar's Mokhada taluka, officials revealed on Friday. The sudden onset of symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and abdominal discomfort began plaguing more than 30 residents late Thursday night.

In response, 20 individuals were quickly transported to medical facilities, including the Khodala Primary Health Centre. The number affected soon rose to 35, with two patients in critical condition now receiving care at Nashik district hospital. The village houses about 300 residents across 45 homes.

Authorities speculate that contaminated well water, due to recent heavy rains, may be the cause. Efforts to control the situation include deploying health workers and distributing ORS packets while sealing off the suspected well. Water samples are under examination to ensure the safety of the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

