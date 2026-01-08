Tennis-Sabalenka to skip events in 2026 to prioritise her health

Aryna Sabalenka expects to skip events again this year rather than put her health at risk over the course of an "insane" season, even though she ‌knows she is likely to be sanctioned by the WTA Tour for doing so, the world number one said. Top players are obliged to compete in all four Grand ⁠Slams, 10 WTA 1000 tournaments and six WTA 500 events under WTA rules, with the punishment for missing them ranging from rankings points deductions to fines.

In 2025, Sabalenka competed in just three WTA 500 events - Brisbane, Stuttgart and Berlin - making ​her one of a number of high-ranked players, including world number two Iga Swiatek, to be docked ranking ‍points. Asked if she would change her plans for 2026, the four-times Grand Slam champion told reporters: "The season is definitely insane, and that's not good for all of us, as you see so many players getting injured ...

"The rules are quite tricky with mandatory events, but I'm still ⁠skipping a ‌couple events in order ⁠to protect my body, because I struggled a lot last season," the Belarusian said after beating Sorana Cirstea at the Brisbane International. "Even though ‍the results were really consistent, some of the tournaments I had been playing completely sick or I've been really exhausted from overplaying. ​This season we will try to manage it a little bit better, even though they are going ⁠to fine me by the end of the season.

"But it's tricky to do that. You cannot skip 1000 events. It's really tricky, and I ⁠think that's insane what they do. I think they just follow their interests, but they're not focusing on protecting all of us." The men's and women's circuits have faced criticism due to their 11-month seasons, and both tours ⁠came under fresh scrutiny during the "Asian swing" towards the end of last year with injuries piling up.

In September, the ⁠WTA told Reuters that athlete ‌welfare is a top priority and that it had listened to views on the calendar, both through the players' council and their representatives on the WTA board, to ⁠improve the circuit structure in 2024 and boost compensation.

