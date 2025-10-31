Left Menu

Rela Hospital Unveils Life-Saving Stroke Care Innovations

Rela Hospital introduced a mobile stroke care unit and a support group named 'New Beginnings' for stroke survivors. The launch, aligned with World Stroke Day, was officiated by director Aishwarya Rajinikanth and featured key medical experts sharing recovery stories.

On World Stroke Day, Rela Hospital has made significant strides in stroke care by launching a mobile stroke unit and a new support group called 'New Beginnings' for stroke survivors. This initiative was unveiled with great anticipation and support from the medical community and film industry alike.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth, a notable film director, officially launched the new services in the presence of Professor Mohamed Rela, chairman of Rela Hospital, alongside Clinical Lead, Neurology & Neurosciences Dr. Shankar Balakrishnan, as well as Dr. Muralidharan Vetrivel, a cerebrovascular neurosurgeon at the facility. Their expert insights added weight to the event.

The launch event highlighted inspiring stories by leading stroke care professionals who shared successful treatment methodologies and patient recovery journeys. These narratives serve as a beacon of hope and a testament to the advancements in stroke treatment and care being made at Rela Hospital.

