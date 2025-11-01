Left Menu

Thane's Civic Hospital Expands Maternity Ward Amid Rising Demand

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Thane has expanded its maternity ward to 90 beds due to increasing delivery cases. This decision aims to accommodate patients from Thane and nearby districts. Officials will also modernize a separate ward, enhancing maternity services in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 01-11-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 09:27 IST
Thane's Civic Hospital Expands Maternity Ward Amid Rising Demand
The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Thane is expanding its maternity ward to 90 beds, responding to the increasing influx of women seeking delivery services at the civic-run facility. The hospital serves not only Thane city residents but also patients from Thane Rural and Palghar districts.

Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has instructed a modernization of the maternity ward at the Swatantra Sainik Hakim Ajmal Khan Hospital, which is set to become an extended center of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital. This move aims to improve healthcare services in the Mumbra area.

According to data, the hospital's obstetrics department sees 200 outpatient visits daily, with a postpartum ward originally housing 70 beds. With the daily delivery count rising to 22 in October, the need for more comprehensive maternity services is evident. Officials are drafting a plan for enhanced maternity care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

