Thane's Civic Hospital Expands Maternity Ward Amid Rising Demand

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Thane is expanding its maternity ward to 90 beds, responding to the increasing influx of women seeking delivery services at the civic-run facility. The hospital serves not only Thane city residents but also patients from Thane Rural and Palghar districts.

Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has instructed a modernization of the maternity ward at the Swatantra Sainik Hakim Ajmal Khan Hospital, which is set to become an extended center of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital. This move aims to improve healthcare services in the Mumbra area.

According to data, the hospital's obstetrics department sees 200 outpatient visits daily, with a postpartum ward originally housing 70 beds. With the daily delivery count rising to 22 in October, the need for more comprehensive maternity services is evident. Officials are drafting a plan for enhanced maternity care.

(With inputs from agencies.)