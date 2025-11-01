Left Menu

ICMR Pursues Indigenous Antibody Production for Nipah Virus Defense

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is leading efforts to develop indigenously produced monoclonal antibodies for the Nipah virus, seeking collaborations with Indian industry. Despite being the most significant zoonotic threat to India, no licensed vaccines exist; monoclonal antibodies provide a promising biomedical countermeasure.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is spearheading crucial efforts in developing monoclonal antibodies to combat the high-mortality Nipah virus, eyeing partnerships with Indian industrial players for swift production during outbreaks.

Monoclonal antibodies replicate the body's natural defense mechanisms, offering a vital safeguard against infectious threats. Acknowledging Nipah's severe zoonotic risk since its first appearance in 2001, ICMR's recent expression of interest document underscores this initiative.

ICMR highlights the lack of licensed vaccines and touts monoclonal antibodies as the best available therapy. These antibodies not only promise post-exposure prophylaxis for high-risk groups but also potential therapeutic benefits in early infections, reinforcing healthcare readiness.

