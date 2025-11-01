Health Shockwaves: Key Developments in Pharma and Policy

Calley Means, a health adviser to U.S. Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has vacated his White House post. According to the New York Times, Means, a prominent figure in the 'Make America Healthy Again' initiative, previously served in the Trump administration. His exit is noted amid dynamic health policy shifts.

The U.S. FDA has issued warnings to four companies regarding unapproved fluoride prescription drug sales for children. This step is aligned with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s criticism of fluoride usage, marking a federal move aimed at enhancing child safety against unnecessary health risks.

In Australia, Mayne Pharma faced significant stock slumps after potential acquirer Cosette's A$672 million bid appeared endangered. The company's shares tumbled as market reactions intensified when news emerged that the country's treasurer might block the buyout, unveiling potential hurdles in pharmaceutical mergers.

(With inputs from agencies.)