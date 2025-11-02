Left Menu

Australian Home Prices Surge Amid Policy Changes and Rate Cuts

Australian home prices experienced their biggest jump in over two years as rate cuts and government policies spurred buyer demand. As national rents also rose, financial conditions appear less tight than expected, posing challenges for the Reserve Bank of Australia concerned about potential inflation resurgence.

In a significant development for the Australian housing market, home prices soared in October, marking the most substantial rise in over two years, according to data released by Cotality. This surge coincides with recent rate cuts and government initiatives designed to stimulate buyer interest.

The data revealed a national home price increase of 1.1%, reaching a record median value. Notably, Perth led this upward trend with a 1.9% climb. Sydney and Melbourne also showed positive movements, though to a lesser extent. This growth follows three rate cuts since February and new policies aiding first home buyers with low deposits.

Despite a housing shortage, buyer demand remains robust, contributing to higher rent prices and low vacancy rates. This situation raises concerns for the Reserve Bank of Australia about possible inflation risks, challenging prospects for further policy easing this year.

