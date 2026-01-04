Housing Market Dynamics: Unsold Units Rise Amid Surging Supply
The unsold housing units in seven major Indian cities rose 4% in 2025 to 5.77 lakh units as the supply of new homes exceeded demand. Anarock data revealed a decline in housing sales by 14%, while new supply increased by 2%. Regions like Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru saw significant rises.
Unsold housing units in seven major cities across India increased by 4% to nearly 5.77 lakh units last year, according to data from real estate consultant Anarock. This rise is attributed to a supply surge outpacing demand.
The Anarock report highlights a 14% drop in housing sales to 3,95,625 units, while new supply climbed by 2% to 4,19,170 units. Notably, regions like Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru faced significant increases in unsold inventory.
While areas like Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Hyderabad witnessed minimal declines in unsold stock, Anarock anticipates a demand uptick driven by lower home loan interest rates, contingent on stable housing prices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
