Housing Market Dynamics: Unsold Units Rise Amid Surging Supply

The unsold housing units in seven major Indian cities rose 4% in 2025 to 5.77 lakh units as the supply of new homes exceeded demand. Anarock data revealed a decline in housing sales by 14%, while new supply increased by 2%. Regions like Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru saw significant rises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 14:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

Unsold housing units in seven major cities across India increased by 4% to nearly 5.77 lakh units last year, according to data from real estate consultant Anarock. This rise is attributed to a supply surge outpacing demand.

The Anarock report highlights a 14% drop in housing sales to 3,95,625 units, while new supply climbed by 2% to 4,19,170 units. Notably, regions like Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru faced significant increases in unsold inventory.

While areas like Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Hyderabad witnessed minimal declines in unsold stock, Anarock anticipates a demand uptick driven by lower home loan interest rates, contingent on stable housing prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

