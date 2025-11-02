Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's Health Facilities Set for a Rs 213 Crore Modernization

The Himachal Pradesh government is investing Rs 213.75 crore to enhance diagnostic facilities in its health institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 02-11-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 19:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Himachal Pradesh government has outlined a Rs 213.75 crore plan to enhance diagnostic capabilities across state health institutions, officials confirmed Sunday. This comprehensive strategy aims to install cutting-edge diagnostic tools to facilitate prompt and precise disease detection, thereby ensuring timely patient treatment.

Recognizing that delayed diagnoses often exacerbate medical conditions, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has charged the health department with executing an extensive modernization strategy, as detailed in an official statement. The health department finalized the project blueprint following thorough consultations with medical professionals from various hospitals and colleges.

The ambitious plan includes acquiring five high-resolution MRI machines and advanced CT imaging machines for medical colleges, along with other vital diagnostic tools and systems. Aside from upgrading infrastructure, the government will address staffing deficiencies by hiring doctors and paramedical staff to bolster the healthcare system, according to a health department spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

