FDA Director's Administrative Leave Sparks Controversy

The director of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, George Tidmarsh, was placed on administrative leave last Friday, according to The New York Times' Sunday report.

In an interview, Tidmarsh disclosed his suspension was due to raising questions about the legal framework of a new FDA initiative, designed to expedite the approval of certain new drugs.

The FDA has not issued a statement in response to this issue, leaving Tidmarsh's concerns unaddressed publicly.

(With inputs from agencies.)