Delhi's Smog Crisis Fuels Push for Online Schooling

The rising air pollution in Delhi has prompted parents to demand a swift transition of schools to online mode. The city's air quality, already in the 'very poor' category, is expected to deteriorate further, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Aprajita Gautam, president of the Delhi Parents' Association, emphasized the urgent need to shift to online classes as children are suffering from pollution-related health issues. She noted widespread concerns among parents regarding their children's reluctance to attend physical classes due to such health risks.

Concerns are growing as the Air Quality Index (AQI) clocked an alarming 309. Calls for urgent actions, such as banning outdoor activities and issuing daily advisories, were echoed by Mahesh Mishra of the parents' association. Meanwhile, BS Vohra criticized the lack of a comprehensive emergency health response.

