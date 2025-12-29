Asylum Denied: Health Risk Rationale Gains New Grip at U.S. Borders

The United States has introduced a new regulation that permits denying migrants asylum on the basis of public health risks posed by communicable diseases. Initially drafted during President Donald Trump's first term amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the regulation comes into effect on Wednesday.

This measure, although not immediately impactful, arms the Trump administration with tools to further limit the entry of asylum seekers, specifically targeting those attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border. Under Trump, illegal border crossings hit record lows following widespread asylum prohibitions.

Despite heavy criticism from advocates who claim such health regulations are being misused, the Biden administration did not terminate the regulation, which also applies to "withholding of removal" protections, highlighting ongoing debates over immigration policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)