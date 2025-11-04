Cough Syrup Tragedy: Arrests and Alerts Following Child Deaths

The tragic deaths of 24 children in Madhya Pradesh due to contaminated cough syrup have driven authorities to take swift action. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested Jyoti Soni, wife of the accused Dr. Praveen Soni, a key figure linked to the crisis, officials revealed.

Dr. Soni is accused of prescribing 'Coldrif,' the cough syrup that allegedly caused kidney failure in the victims. His arrest last month was one of several, as the SIT crackdown continues. His wife was detained at their home in Chhindwara District, where she operated a medical shop believed to be central to the case.

The Tamil Nadu government revoked Sresan Pharma's licence, the manufacturer of the faulty syrup, after discovering high levels of the toxic chemical diethylene glycol in Coldrif samples. This prompted multiple bans and the suspension of drug control officials in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)