Cough Syrup Tragedy: Arrests and Alerts Following Child Deaths

The investigation into the cough syrup tragedy in Madhya Pradesh, which led to the deaths of 24 children, has resulted in several arrests, including Dr. Praveen Soni and his wife Jyoti. The crisis prompted a WHO alert and a crackdown on the manufacturer, leading to widespread bans across India.

The tragic deaths of 24 children in Madhya Pradesh due to contaminated cough syrup have driven authorities to take swift action. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested Jyoti Soni, wife of the accused Dr. Praveen Soni, a key figure linked to the crisis, officials revealed.

Dr. Soni is accused of prescribing 'Coldrif,' the cough syrup that allegedly caused kidney failure in the victims. His arrest last month was one of several, as the SIT crackdown continues. His wife was detained at their home in Chhindwara District, where she operated a medical shop believed to be central to the case.

The Tamil Nadu government revoked Sresan Pharma's licence, the manufacturer of the faulty syrup, after discovering high levels of the toxic chemical diethylene glycol in Coldrif samples. This prompted multiple bans and the suspension of drug control officials in the region.

