French Politicians Battle Shein Over Controversial Practices

Shein, a Chinese online fast-fashion retailer, faces backlash from French politicians due to controversial sales of childlike sex dolls and its expansion plans in France. French authorities threaten market bans and investigate online platforms for inappropriate content, while retailers criticize Shein's business model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 20:43 IST
French politicians have ramped up their campaign against the Chinese fast-fashion retailer Shein, citing unethical practices and controversial product offerings such as childlike sex dolls on its platform. Finance Minister Roland Lescure has pledged to ban Shein if it continues to sell such items. This comes as Shein plans to open its first permanent outlet in Paris.

In response to these controversies, Shein has penalized sellers and enforced a ban on sex dolls. Meanwhile, French regulators are investigating Shein alongside other online platforms like Temu and AliExpress for potential dissemination of child pornography. The dispute highlights broader concerns over the rapid growth and business practices of Shein in the French market.

French lawmakers argue that Shein's growth is fueled by unfair advantages like customs duty exemptions, undermining domestic retailers. As Shein advances with its expansion, local stakeholders unite to oppose its presence, fearing its impact on jobs and traditional retail landscapes. The controversy has incited protests and withdrawals by major brands from partnerships with Shein-affiliated stores.

