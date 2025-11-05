Left Menu

Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment: ImmunoAct Scales Up Gene Therapy

ImmunoAct, backed by government funding, is advancing CAR-T cell therapy to make cancer treatment more accessible. Their product, NexCAR19, uses patients' immune systems to fight cancer. With support from IIT Bombay and BIRAC, they aim to scale production while ensuring affordability and efficacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 21:41 IST
The government has extended financial support to gene therapy pioneer ImmunoAct to enhance its gene delivery systems, making cancer treatments more accessible and affordable for patients.

The Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy is a groundbreaking method that employs a patient's immune system to combat specific cancer types. International clinical trials have reported promising outcomes, particularly for end-stage patients with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia.

ImmunoACT, an IIT Bombay spin-off, has introduced NexCAR19, the world's first humanised CAR-T therapy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted this innovation, noting its inclusion among India's top three groundbreaking scientific advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

