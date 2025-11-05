Left Menu

Rajasthan Launches Healthcare Inspection Drive

The Rajasthan government initiated a three-day inspection drive to enhance healthcare services across the state. Over 800 medical institutions were evaluated on the first day to ensure compliance with Indian Public Health Standards. The campaign aims to identify gaps and implement corrective measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-11-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 23:28 IST
Rajasthan Launches Healthcare Inspection Drive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government has embarked on a comprehensive three-day campaign to inspect medical institutions, aiming to boost healthcare quality throughout the state. This initiative, directed by Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar, commenced with inspections of 813 facilities to gauge adherence to Indian Public Health Standards.

According to Principal Secretary Gayatri Rathore, the drive runs from November 5 to 7 and seeks to elevate standards across diverse healthcare facilities, including hospitals linked to medical colleges and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. The scrutiny involved reviewing structural conditions, cleanliness, staff availability, patient care metrics, and the execution of free healthcare schemes.

On the initial day, Director of Public Health Dr Ravi Prakash Sharma reported inspections at several hospitals, community health centers, and primary health centers. A detailed report is in progress to address identified deficiencies and implement necessary improvements.

TRENDING

1
Trump Challenges South Africa's G20 Status

Trump Challenges South Africa's G20 Status

 United States
2
US Opens Diplomatic Doors with Mali: A New Era of Cooperation

US Opens Diplomatic Doors with Mali: A New Era of Cooperation

 Mali
3
Bulgaria Moves to Secure Burgas Oil Refinery Amid Sanctions

Bulgaria Moves to Secure Burgas Oil Refinery Amid Sanctions

 Global
4
Chilly Weather Returns: Badrinath Receives Fresh Snowfall

Chilly Weather Returns: Badrinath Receives Fresh Snowfall

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025