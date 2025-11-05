Rajasthan Launches Healthcare Inspection Drive

The Rajasthan government has embarked on a comprehensive three-day campaign to inspect medical institutions, aiming to boost healthcare quality throughout the state. This initiative, directed by Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar, commenced with inspections of 813 facilities to gauge adherence to Indian Public Health Standards.

According to Principal Secretary Gayatri Rathore, the drive runs from November 5 to 7 and seeks to elevate standards across diverse healthcare facilities, including hospitals linked to medical colleges and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. The scrutiny involved reviewing structural conditions, cleanliness, staff availability, patient care metrics, and the execution of free healthcare schemes.

On the initial day, Director of Public Health Dr Ravi Prakash Sharma reported inspections at several hospitals, community health centers, and primary health centers. A detailed report is in progress to address identified deficiencies and implement necessary improvements.