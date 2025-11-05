Starbucks Baristas Prepare for Nationwide Strike on Red Cup Day

Unionized baristas at Starbucks across the U.S. are preparing to stage a strike next week, poised to disrupt one of the coffee chain's busiest promotional events, Red Cup Day, according to a report by Bloomberg News.

The Starbucks Workers United union, representing over 12,000 baristas in 550 stores, has empowered its leaders to initiate a work stoppage as they seek an improved contract. The strike is set to take place in over 25 cities on November 13, with the potential for escalation if negotiations with management lag.

The union, demanding better staffing, pay, and protections, has been in talks with the company since last year. Despite unionized workers comprising just a fraction of Starbucks U.S. staff, the planned actions could impact CEO Brian Niccol's holiday season strategies aimed at boosting sales through improved customer service.

(With inputs from agencies.)