Interfaith Love: A Union at the Crossroads of Tradition and Law

An interfaith couple faced initial resistance from the bride's mother and societal norms before marrying for the second time at a police station. Despite the challenges, including a right-wing group's brief opposition, the groom and bride, both employed, eventually married in accordance with Hindu traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-01-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 22:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of love and determination, an interfaith couple in the city reaffirmed their commitment by marrying for the second time, this time at a police station. Hurdles arose as the bride's mother initially opposed the union. However, both the police and community played a pivotal role in enabling the marriage to proceed smoothly.

Imran (26) and Bhavya Sri (24), who first wed under Christian traditions four months ago, have cherished a love story spanning four years. Originally, the bride's family adopted Christianity following the passing of her father, which sparked initial resistance from Bhavya's mother towards their marriage.

The bride's mother's demand for a Hindu marriage was met by the groom, showing his willingness to honor cultural practices. Despite earlier objections from a local right-wing group, the marriage continued without major disruption. The groom, employed in a bank, and the bride, working in the software industry, have since gained full acceptance from the bride's mother.

(With inputs from agencies.)

