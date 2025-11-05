Left Menu

Wall Street's Mixed Bag: Tech Recovery and Tariff Tensions Shake Markets

Wall Street's main indexes saw modest gains amidst a volatile mix of stronger-than-expected private payrolls data and a legal dispute over U.S. tariffs. The positive jobs report failed to significantly change Federal Reserve policy expectations, while tech stocks rebounded following a sharp previous sell-off.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 23:31 IST
Wall Street's Mixed Bag: Tech Recovery and Tariff Tensions Shake Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's major indexes showed slight gains on Wednesday, driven by a stronger-than-expected private payrolls report and ongoing court proceedings over U.S. tariffs which boosted investor confidence. In contrast, technology stocks stabilized after experiencing significant selling pressures earlier in the week.

The report from ADP revealed that U.S. private payrolls saw a significant recovery in October. At the same time, growth in the services sector was noted by the Institute for Supply Management. These developments did not substantially influence the anticipated direction of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

Additionally, the Supreme Court faced challenging questions regarding the legality of broad tariffs implemented by President Trump's administration. Odds of a court ruling in favor of the tariffs decreased notably. Meanwhile, tech stocks like Nvidia and Broadcom bounced back significantly, boosting the Nasdaq and S&P 500.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Challenges South Africa's G20 Status

Trump Challenges South Africa's G20 Status

 United States
2
US Opens Diplomatic Doors with Mali: A New Era of Cooperation

US Opens Diplomatic Doors with Mali: A New Era of Cooperation

 Mali
3
Bulgaria Moves to Secure Burgas Oil Refinery Amid Sanctions

Bulgaria Moves to Secure Burgas Oil Refinery Amid Sanctions

 Global
4
Chilly Weather Returns: Badrinath Receives Fresh Snowfall

Chilly Weather Returns: Badrinath Receives Fresh Snowfall

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025