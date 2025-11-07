Trump's Drug Price Deal Revolutionizes Access to GLP-1 Weight-Loss Medications

The Trump administration, along with pharmaceutical giants Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, unveiled an agreement to slash the costs of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs for Medicare and Medicaid recipients, as well as cash payers. This initiative seeks to broaden access to these vital medications, currently priced significantly higher in the U.S. compared to other nations.

President Trump expressed that the pricing adjustments will level the global field, additionally promising "most-favored-nation" prices for Medicaid. The reduced costs, slated between $149 and $350 monthly on average, aim to afford more Americans these life-altering treatments.

Furthermore, the agreement promises to expand coverage for Medicare and Medicaid, impacting nearly half of the U.S. population. The reduction in drug prices is expected to take effect early next year, with cash payers and Medicare patients benefiting first.

(With inputs from agencies.)